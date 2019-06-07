NIA arrests two ULFA suspects in murder of five villagers

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two persons in connection with attacks on villagers in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The arrested were identified as Bubal Moran alias Tiger Asom (26) and Binanda Dahotiya alias Swadesh (24) of Tinsukia district in Assam. Both are suspected to be members of the proscribed militant organization–United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).

A case was registered against six unknown armed miscreants, suspected to be members of United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), for the killing of five villagers of Bichanimukh Kherbari village in Tinsukia district and causing grievous injuries to sixth villagers on November 1, 2018.

Both the accused were produced before the Special NIA court, Guwahati today and remanded to custody for 12 days.