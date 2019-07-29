NIA arrests one more accused in Jaish conspiracy case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested one more accused in the Jaish conspiracy case where top leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was allegedly recruiting persons for carrying out terror attacks in India.

The arrested was identified as Muzaffar Bhat alias Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat (25), a resident of Monghama village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Muzaffar, a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a proscribed terrorist organization was brought from Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, where he has been detained under Public Safety Act, and produced before Special Court NIA, New Delhi today.

The NIA court has granted nine days custody of the accused till 7 August.

The investigation into the case revealed that Muzzaffar was in regular contact with the main accused Muddassir Ahmad (now dead) over WhatsApp, the NIA said in a statement.

This case pertains to a criminal conspiracy by top leadership of JeM based in Pakistan to strengthen bases of JeM in India, by recruiting persons for carrying out terrorist acts in India.

The NIA had earlier arrested three accused Sajjad Ahmed Khan, Bilal Mir and Tanveer Ahmed Ganie in the case who are now in judicial custody.