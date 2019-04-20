NIA arrests Mohammad Gufran in Delhi ISIS module case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested Mohammad Gufran, a key conspirator in plans to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

Gufran, a resident of Banskhedi in Naugawan Sadat police limits of Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh, is the 13th accused to have been arrested in the case.

During the investigation, the role of the accused had surfaced as one of the key conspirators in planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi NCR and UP.

Gufran was inspired by the ideology of ISIS which is a Proscribed organization under UAPA and formed a pro-ISIS module namely Harkat Ul Harb-e-Islam with the help of accused persons arrested earlier to wage war against the Government of India.

The investigation revealed that he was instrumental in the procurement of arms and ammunition and also explosives to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi NCR and UP.

Twelve accused persons have earlier been arrested in the case. The said case pertains to a group of Pro-IS terrorists who formed a terrorist gang which was engaged in acts preparatory to the commission of terror attacks with a view to wage war against the Government of India.

The group was found to be inspired by the ideology of ISIS and was conspiring and preparing to target places of importance in and around National Capital Territory of Delhi.

It was gathered that Mufti Mohd. Suhail alias Hazrath alias Abbasi, a resident of Jafrabad, Seelampur, Delhi, was the Amir of pro-IS module who mobilized funds and procured weapons, ammunition and explosive materials to prepare IEDs etc with his other associates.

Accused Mohammed Gufran will be produced before the Court, Patiala House, New Delhi tomorrow.