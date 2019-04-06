NIA arrests JeM operative in Lethpora terror attack case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested an operative of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in connection with the attack on CRPF group centre in Lethpora of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

The attested was identified as Syed Hilal Andrabi (35), who hails from Ratnipora in Pulwama of Jammu & Kashmir. He was arrested in connection with the terrorist attack in Lethpora which was carried out in the intervening night of December 30 and 31, 2017 by three terrorists of JeM.

The three terrorists—Fardeen Ahmad Khandey, Manzoor Baba and Pakistani terrorist Abdul Shakoor—were killed in the encounter. In the attack, five CRPF personnel were martyred and 3 were injured.

Arrested accused Syed Hilal Andrabi is an active OGW (Over Ground Worker) of proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad. He is a key conspirator who provided logistic support in the form of sheltering the terrorists and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF Group centre, Lethpora before the terrorist attack.

With the arrest of Syed Hilal Andrabi, total no of accused arrested in this case has risen to four. He was produced before the competent court and his five days’ police custody has been obtained for unearthing the larger conspiracy behind this attack.