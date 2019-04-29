NIA arrests accused in ISIS Kasargod case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with Kasargode ISIS module case for conspiring to commit a terrorist act.

The accused was identified as Riyas A alias Riyas Aboobacker alias Abu Dujana, a resident of Palakkad in Kerala. During interrogation, he has disclosed that he has been in online contact with absconding accused Abdul Rashid Abdulla alias Abu Isa for a long time.

He said he has been following his audio clips including the clip which he had circulated on social media platform instigating others to carry out terror attacks in India.

Riyas revealed that he was also having online chat with Abdul Khayoom alias Abu Khalid (Accused in Valapattanam ISIS Case) who was believed to be in Syria.

He has further disclosed that he has been following speeches/videos of Zahran Hashim of Sri Lanka for more than a year and has also followed the speeches of Zakir Naik. He admitted that he wanted to carry out a suicide attack in Kerala.

The NIA had earlier received inputs that a group of four persons has been in contact with some of the accused viz. Abdul Rashid, Ashfaq Majeed, Abdul Khayoom etc who had already migrated to Afghanistan and Syria. After verification, NIA carried out searches at three places (two in Kasaragod and one in Palakkad District) yesterday.

Three group members have been interrogated for their ISIS links and their plans. This case was registered in July 2016 following the disappearance of 15 youths from Kasargod and their subsequent migration to ISIS (14 persons to Afghanistan and one person to Syria).

Accused Riyas Aboobacker will be produced before NIA Court, Kochin tomorrow.