NIA arrests 3 in weapon theft case from MLA’s residence in J&K

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today arrested three persons in connection with theft of weapons from the official residence of former PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir in Srinagar last year.

The arrested were identified as Parveez Ahmad Wani (35) of Thokarpora, Javid Yousuf Dar (21) of Gundi Darvesh and Subzar Ahmad Kumar (20) of Shermal in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to NIA spokesperson, the case relates to theft of weapons from the guard room of official residence of Aijaz Ahmad Mir, Ex-MLA of Wachi, at quarters No J/11, Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar. SPO Adil Bashir Sheikh was attached with him at his official residence.

On September 28, 2018, SPO Adil Bashir Sheikh fled away with seven AK rifles issued to the security personnel attached with the former MLA and also a personal pistol of the MLA.

A case was registered at PS Raj Bagh, Srinagar in this regard. Later this case was registered by the NIA and investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, it emerged that SPO Adil Bashir Sheikh and his associates namely Yawar Ahmad Dar and Rafique Ahmad Bhat had taken away the weapons as part of conspiracy hatched by Kashmir based top leadership of proscribed terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM).

The NIA had earlier arrested accused Rafique Ahmad Bhat. Accused Adil Bashir Sheikh and Yawar Ahmad Dar are still absconding. During the investigation, it has also emerged that Parveez Ahmad Wani, Javid Yousuf Dar and Subzar Ahmad Kumar had provided logistical support to the above mentioned accused persons as a part of the conspiracy.

The arrested accused will be produced in the Special NIA Court, Jammu tomorrow for seeking police custody for further investigation and unearthing the larger conspiracy.