NHRC starts restructured internship programme on human rights

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India, has started a restructured fifteen days short term internship for college going students on its premises in New Delhi.

The short term internships are being organized from 16-30th in September, October, November, February, March, April, July, August.

This has been done to encourage graduate and post graduate level students of various academic disciplines, and not just law and social sciences, to know and understand the importance of various facets of human rights including related domestic and international laws.

During the internship, the students are taken for the field visits and also exposed to the functioning of the Commission with practical assignments.

It was felt necessary to restructure the short term internships as, due to limited seats, many students are left out of its much sought after month-long winter and summer internships in December-January and May-June. Now, the scope of short term internships has also been widened and restructured on the lines of the month-long internships.

The students are not charged any fee for these short term internships. On successful completion of the internship, they are given a certificate. In each batch maximum intake of students is seventy five.

In order to get enrolled for the short term internships, the students are expected to apply on proforma application through their respective institutions as per the terms and conditions available on the website of the Commission: www.nhrc.nic.in.