NHRC seeks reports from Angul SP on two separate rape, kidnap cases

Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action-taken report (ATR) from Angul Superintendent of Police (SP) over alleged kidnapping and selling of a minor girl.

The direction of the NHRC came in response to a petition filed by rights activist Sangita Swain.

According to reports, Rakesh Majhi of Bhudhapanka village in the district had allegedly kidnapped the minor girl in a motive to sale her for prostitution in Kolkata. However, the police failed to take lawful action to rescue the minor girl and arrest the accused.

In another incident, the police allegedly did not act in the rape and brutal murder of the minor victim girl of Kangula village under Angul police limits.

Alleging the violation of the human rights of the two victims, Swain urged the NHRC to take criminal action against the responsible persons and police authorities liable in the incidents.

She has also requested to compensate Rs 20 lakh each to the victim and the kin of the deceased.