NHRC seeks ATR over death of woman after delivery

Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report (ATR) from the Odisha government over death of a woman due to alleged medical negligence.

Acting on a petition filed by right activist Sangita Swain, the apex rights body has directed the health and family welfare department secretary to respond within four weeks.

According to the case filed by the petitioner on March 18, Rosalin Jena of Danra village in Talcher of Angul district died after giving birth while her newborn baby’s condition remained critical at the district headquarters hospital.

Rosalin, wife of Anang Jena, had given birth to the baby at a private nursing home on March 16. As her condition deteriorated after delivery, she was referred to the DHH. However, she died due to alleged medical negligence, the petition stated.

The petitioner prayed to the commission to take criminal action against the medical authority responsible for the death of the woman and sought Rs 20 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased.