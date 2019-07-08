NHRC seeks ATR from Odisha govt on kidney ailments

Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday sought action taken report (ATR) from the Odisha government in connection with kidney ailments in the state.

The commission has directed the secretary of the Health & Family Welfare department to submit the report in this regard within eight weeks from the issuance of the direction.

The direction of the commission came in response to a petition filed by rights activist Sangita Swain. In her petition, Swain alleged that the number of kidney patients in Odisha is more than other states.

She further alleged that the kidney patients in the state are not getting proper medical facilities and government is not taking any measures to reduce the ratio of kidney patients.

According to the petitioner, at present, there are 2.10 lakh kidney patients in the state. She prayed to the commission to take criminal and disciplinary action against the negligent medical authorities.

She also urged the commission to issue a direction to carry out research on this matter to reduce the ratio and provide free healthcare facilities to the kidney patients.

The petitioner also sought Rs 20 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased who died of kidney ailments and Rs 50,000 to those affected by the disease.