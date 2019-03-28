NHRC opens entries for short film contest on human rights

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has opened the entries for its fifth annual competition for short films on human rights.

The awards carry three cash prizes of Rs1 lakh, Rs 75 thousand and Rs 50 thousand for the best first, second and third film respectively along with the certificates. The entries received after the 30th June, 2019 will not be entertained.

The aim of the award scheme is to encourage and acknowledge the cinematic and creative efforts of the Indian citizens, irrespective of their age, towards the promotion and protection of human rights. There is no entry fee and bar on the number of films sent by an individual for participation in the contest. However, the participants will have to send each film separately with an application form.

The short films may be in any Indian languages with subtitles in English or in English. Duration of the short film should not be less than 3 minutes or more than 10 minutes. The short film could be a documentary, dramatization of real stories or a work of fiction, in any technical format including animation.

The themes of the films, having a tinge of rights perspective, could be broadly-based on various socio-economic, cultural and political rights, within the ambit of the right to life, liberty, equality and dignity.

The films may cover issues on bonded and child labour, women & children’s rights, rights of elderly persons, disabled rights, right to healthcare, issues of fundamental freedoms, human trafficking, domestic violence, human rights violation, custodial violence and torture, among others.