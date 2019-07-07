NHRC moved over rape of 17-month-old girl in Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar: A petition was filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over rape of a 17-month-old baby girl at Talakunda village in Mayurbhanj district.

The petition was filed by rights activist Jayanta Kumar Das. According to the media reports, the minor girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour on the evening of July 4.

The matter came to the fore after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the police against the accused identified as Bhadra Singh (28) of the same village.

The accused took the baby away while she was playing outside the house on the evening of July 4. He then took her to an isolated place and raped her. The accused is on the run after committing the crime.

On the other hand, the baby girl was undergoing treatment at Mayurbhanj district headquarters hospital.

The petitioner prayed to the NHRC to direct the Chief Secretary of Odisha to pass an order to the police to arrest the accused at the earliest, investigate the matter and submit the charge sheet.

Besides, the petitioner urged the commission to direct the Chief Secretary to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the minor survivor.