NHRC Issues Notice To Odisha Chief Secretary Over Medical Negligence Case

Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a show-cause notice to Odisha Chief Secretary asking him why the students who were taken ill due to alleged medical negligence in Garadapur area of Kendrapara district following consumption of deworming medicines in 2014, are not provided Rs 10 lakh each as compensation.

A release NHRC stated, the complaint pertains to the allegations of the complainant that 36 children, between the age group of 1 to 10 years, of Behula village under Garadapur block in Odisha’s Kendrapada district fell sick after taking worm medicine by the local Asha workers and the ANMs in a deworming camp.

It was known that the medicine administered to the children in the last five months has expired. It is a violation of human rights and action may be taken against the concerned authorities.

The Commission vides its proceedings dated 17.05.2019 issued a reminder to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha for filing of the copy of the enquiry report of the Joint Enquiry Team into the matter with the directions that the Commission would like to know the full observations and recommendations, if any, of the enquiry team with its conclusion.

In pursuance of the directions of the Commission; the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government of Odisha, Health & Family Welfare Department vide his communication dated 08.08.2019 has submitted the copy of enquiry report of joint enquiry team along with observations and recommendations in which it is stated that no expired medicines were administered at the session site and none of the children of Behula village of Garadpur block who received Albendazole in the session site was treated in the OPD or IPD at the Ptkura CHC; that the alleged medicine of Albendazole with batch no. 24072 with an expiry date of June 2014 were not supplied for the said programme and were supplied on the previous rounds.

The report is taken on record. The Commission has perused the report and has observed that instant report is entirely in contradiction of the earlier report dated 03.02.2015 which says that on enquiry it is revealed that 27 numbers of Albendazole syr were given on 05.11.2014 at Behula village during routine immunization point; that out of such, six vials were found to be expired by date and as per the allegations these expired vials were consumed by six children and such vials were recovered from the custody of their parents; that it may happen due to the negligence of the concerned ANM and ASHA, as they were monitoring the immunization camp; in this context the Lady Health Visitor of the area mentioned in her enquiry report that the expired Albendazole syr. bearing batch number 24072-BG21 were given to six numbers of children.

In her report, she also described that the said Albendazole liquid expired from June 2014. On perusal of entire facts and comments as well as reports, the Commission does not believe the instant report of the authority, since it seems to be concocted story in order to save their medical officers/doctors who are supposed to possess technical knowledge of the medicines as to which medicine should be administered or not and it also reject the contention that administration of expired medicine may be due to negligence of some concerned ANM and ASHA, since it is the duty of doctors and medical officers that which medicine may be administered to the children or not and whether it is expired medicine or not is within the purview of expert doctors/medical officer. The Commission also rejects the theory that some miscreant villagers might have mixed the expired Albendazole liquid with the other medicine in order to exhort money from ANM or ASHA worker.

It is quite reasonable to ask why villagers would mix the expired medicine and from where they got it and why to mix, only to harm their children? Looking at the entirety of facts, the doctors and medical officers/staff HRCNet HRC HRCNet HRCNe 10/15/2019 Case Details 3/4 keeping the storage of said medicines and providing such expired medicines are responsible and liable to be punished adequately and departmental disciplinary action must be initiated against their negligent acts and omissions. The theory and contentions of the report are not believable.

It is immaterial that parents of the children after suffering from the administration of medicine did not bring their children for treatment to the OPD or IPD at the Ptkura CHC, and why should they come to the same place for treatment where their children suffered and shocked. It is not disputed that children fell sick and it happened following the administration of Albendazole liquid, and they complained of headache, vomiting, abdomen aching and also fever as the complainant pointed out in the complaint.

That under the above facts and observations, the Commission arrives at the conclusion that human rights of children of village Behula under Garadapur Block of Odisha’s Kendrapada district have been violated and they are entitled to the monetary compensation/relief for which the State of Odisha is vicariously liable to pay for the acts of its employees.

Therefore, the Commission invoking its power under section 18 (a) (i) of the Protection of Human Rights Acts, 1993 directs its Registry to issue NOTICE to the Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, Bhubaneshwar to show cause why a monetary compensation of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakhs only) be not recommended to be paid to each of 36 children of village Behula.