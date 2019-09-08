NHRC asks state govt to cancel pvt hospital’s registration over alleged illegal kidney transplantation

Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the state government to cancel the registration of Apollo Hospitals while taking up a petition regarding alleged illegal kidney transplantation.

Acting on the petition filed by rights activist Akhand, the apex rights body has also asked the state to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to victim Anil Kumar Swamy.

The matter relates to alleged illegal kidney transplantation of Anil Swamy by his neighbourers namely Raghaba Ram Dora and others by applying deceitful names.

In response to the notice of the NHRC, state health secretary had submitted a report dated 05.04.2018 refuting the involvement of officers of the DMET, Odisha in this matter. Further, it has also been reported that on the basis of written report of Anil Kumar Swamy, a case has been registered as Bargarh Town police station which has been handed over to the CID-CB, Cuttack, Odisha for further investigation.

The NHRC had also issued a show-cause notice to Chief Secretary to show cause within eight weeks, as to why the Commission should not recommend Rs. 2,00,000 as compensation to be paid to the victim Anil Kumar Swamy

Further, the Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha is directed to take this matter before the Appropriate Authority for taking action within four weeks, under Section 16 of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, with regard to suspension/cancelation of registration of Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, as it has breached the provisions of the said Act, and submit a report within eight weeks before the Commission.

Reacting to the development, Health secretary Dr. Pramod Kumar Meherda said: “The State Government has not received the NHRC notice. Further action will be initiated accordingly after receipt of the order.”