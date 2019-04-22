NHAI general manager among four held in Rs 27 lakh graft case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a General Manager of National Highways Authority of India Ltd (NHAI) and three others in connection with Rs 27 lakh bribery case.

The CBI has registered a case under Section 7 and Section 8 of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and Section 120 B of IPC against the NHAI general manager (technical), Madurai, his relative, an Assistant Manager of a Hyderabad based private firm and his employee.

It was also alleged that the General Manager demanded a bribe of Rs 27 lakh at Hyderabad for clearing bills of the said private firm pertaining to ongoing work at NH 7 Madurai – Kanyakumari stretch of Tamil Nadu.

It was further alleged that on the instructions of the public servant, the bribe amount of Rs 27 lakh was to be given by the employee of the private firm and to be delivered to the relative of the public servant at Kadapa on 21.04.2019.

The CBI trailed the accused and nabbed both while exchanging the bribe amount. After an initial investigation, all four accused including the NHAI General Manager were arrested.

Searches were conducted at six places including the office and residential premises of the accused at Hyderabad, Kadapa and Madurai. The arrested accused will be produced today before the Special Judge for CBI cases, Hyderabad.