NGT order: BMC starts training programme for sanitation workers

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today started a two-day training programme for sanitation workers to make them aware of Solid Waste Management Rule-2016.

More than 1,200 sanitation workers including 600 from the BMC-managed 10 wards participated in the training programme in the first session while over 600 from Ramky-managed 15 wards attended the second session. Two other private sanitation agencies–PMR and Jagruti–will be included tomorrow.

The training programme in two slots started at 2 pm and continued for two hours each. The second slot started at 4 pm. The venue of the training programme is at the Community Centre, Unit-VIII.

Last week the Housing and Urban Development Department has imparted training on all the urban local bodies of the State so that they would implement the NGT order to all staff including the sweepers and `jamadars’ for better implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rule-2016.

It can be mentioned here that BMC on Friday organised a training programme of officials, community organisers and zonal officials including members from Biju Yuva Bahini at the Conference Hall on the Solid Waste Management Rule-2016 following a directive from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on imparting the training among all the staff. The second step was to train the grassroots-level sanitation workers and BMC plans to cover 3,100 sanitation workers.

During today’s workshop the Swachha Bhubaneswar Abhiyan (SBA) Cell of the civic body organised the training programme at Unit VIII Community Centre and Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation) Sanghamitra Behera presided the event. OSD (Sanitation) Dr. Rajanikanta Das and SBA Team Leader Manoranjan Sahoo were also present, among others.

Senior officials of the City Health Office, SBA Cell, community organisers, ward officers; zonal community organisers and members of Biju Yuva Bahini were also present at the venue.

The training was given in Odia language to make the grassroots-level sanitation workers (Safai Karmacharis) understand the importance of door-to-door collection of garbage, separation of bio-degradable and non-biodegradable wastes, plastic menace in our environment and its adverse impact across the globe, how to develop material recovery facility (MRF) in the city for better implementation of SWM Rules 2016, use of different coloured dustbins for different waste types, street sweeping norms and strict `no’ to burning of the municipal solid waste along the streets.

With the city skyline ravaged by the severe cyclonic storm Fani on May 3, the training programme also included methods to manage green wastes across the city including construction of 220 compost pits in BMC-managed parks across the city.