NGO launches Operation Milijuli for Assam Flood victims

New Delhi: Wishes and Blessings, a non-profit organisation, has extended a helping hand to the lakhs of flood victims in Assam by launching ‘Operation Milijuli’.

Operation Milijuli will be launched in three districts — Dhemaji, Morigaon and Kamrup — that have a population of around 32 lakh and the help will reach out to maximum people with rations for survival and items of basic need including shelter material.

In this endeavour, Assamese news channel Prag News is working with ‘Wishes and Blessings’ to ensure timely and effective distribution of relief material.

The non-profit organisation is also calling out to other people in the country to contribute towards the cause.

“The donation by the concerned citizens will be utilised to procure more supplies for the needy. We want everyone to stand up and extend help in this time of crisis for the people of Assam. The tragedy is enormous and needs immediate attention. The government is doing its bit but efforts of the citizens in such situations lead to faster control over the crisis at hand,” says Dr Geetanjali Chopra, founder, Wishes and Blessings.

The organisation is distributing food supplies (dry ration, instant food, cooking oil, sugar and salt, mineral water), shelter supplies (tent, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, blankets, solar torches), and survival supplies (water purifying tablets, ORS and glucose, sanitary napkins, and OTC medicines).

“In these testing times, we have to act as a nation and show the strength of that lies in acting together. The concept of ‘giving’ goes a long way in creating a harmonious environment that is beneficial for the growth of the country. We have to feel the pain of people who have lost their relatives, valuables, and have dampened spirits. They need the support of the community to come out strong,” says Chopra.

So far, the flood has affected around 30 districts in Assam, 54 lakh people and claimed 67 human lives.