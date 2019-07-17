Next India-UK JETCO meeting to be held in New Delhi in 2020

New Delhi: The next meeting of the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) would take place in New Delhi in 2020, a joint statement of 13th JETCO meeting held on July 15 stated.

Union Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Secretary of State for International Trade of the UK, Dr Liam Fox, met in London for the 13th JETCO meeting on Tuesday.

“We agreed that the next meeting of the JETCO would take place in New Delhi in 2020. Both delegations committed to continuing working together to accelerate the already deepening India-UK partnership and enable the two countries to reach their full trading potential,” the joint statement read.

At the meeting, various issues relating to the bilateral trading relationship between India and the UK were discussed. “UK-India trade continues to increase, over the last three years, between 2015-2018, total trade between the UK and India has increased by 27 per cent,” the statement said.

“We also looked to the future and reiterated our commitment to a dynamic new India-UK Trade Partnership announced by our Prime Ministers in April 2018, expanding joint work to reduce barriers to trade as the UK assumes responsibility for its independent trade policy,” the statement further stated.

They welcomed the progress made through the UK-India Multilateral Dialogue, the next meeting of which is planned for Autumn 2019, to strengthen our bilateral engagement on multilateral issues, including in relation to the WTO Appellate Body and other issues of concern.

Both sides welcomed the strength of the UK-India investment relationship and reaffirmed our commitment to facilitate foreign investment. The UK and India have been the top five investors in each other’s economies since 2010.

“We recognised the work of the UK-India Fast Track Mechanism to facilitate investment into India and resolve company issues. India welcomed the establishment of a Fast Track Mechanism in the UK to help facilitate Indian investments in the UK. Both sides look forward to holding the first round of the UK-India Investment Dialogue in the very near future,” the statement read.