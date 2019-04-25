Newly-wed woman’s body found hanging in Jharsuguda, kin cry murder

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Newly-wed woman's body found
5

Jharsuguda: The body of a newly-wed woman was found hanging from a rented house in Khanda Chakka area in Jharsuguda district, police said today.

The deceased was identified as Adityaa Aishwarya, wife of Sidharth Sahu. Aishwarya and Sidharth had tied the knot in January this year.

Later, they shifted to Jharsuguda from Balasore and were staying in a rented house as Sidharth works for a bank in Jharsuguda.

Related Posts

Stray dogs feed on newborn dumped in Bolangir’s…

Girl gang-raped in Sukinda, locals gherao police station

Youth’s body found dumped under bridge in Rayagada

While Aishwarya’s in-laws claim the incident to be a case of suicide, the deceased’s parents alleged that their daughter was killed over dowry demands.

As per the plaint filed by Aishwarya’s parents, her in-laws tortured and harassed her both physically and mentally over the dowry demand that remained unfulfilled. However, Aishwarya’s in-laws have refuted the allegations.

The body has been for post mortem and initiated an investigation into the case. The actual reason behind the woman’s death will be known after the autopsy, sources in the police said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.