Newly-wed woman’s body found hanging in Jharsuguda, kin cry murder

Jharsuguda: The body of a newly-wed woman was found hanging from a rented house in Khanda Chakka area in Jharsuguda district, police said today.

The deceased was identified as Adityaa Aishwarya, wife of Sidharth Sahu. Aishwarya and Sidharth had tied the knot in January this year.

Later, they shifted to Jharsuguda from Balasore and were staying in a rented house as Sidharth works for a bank in Jharsuguda.

While Aishwarya’s in-laws claim the incident to be a case of suicide, the deceased’s parents alleged that their daughter was killed over dowry demands.

As per the plaint filed by Aishwarya’s parents, her in-laws tortured and harassed her both physically and mentally over the dowry demand that remained unfulfilled. However, Aishwarya’s in-laws have refuted the allegations.

The body has been for post mortem and initiated an investigation into the case. The actual reason behind the woman’s death will be known after the autopsy, sources in the police said.