Newly-wed woman hangs self in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: The body of a newly-married woman was found hanging in an under-construction house at Asanpata village under Baria police limits in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased has been identified as Suneli Naik of the same village.

According to sources, Suneli had tied the nuptial knot with Bhushan Naik of Rengalabeda village six months ago. She had come to her paternal house some days before.

Today morning, Suneli went out of the house without informing anyone and was later found hanging in an under-construction house near her paternal house.

On being informed, Baria police reached the spot and seized the body. The police have initiated an investigation into the case. The actual cause behind the woman’s death will be known after the autopsy report comes, police sources said.