Newly-wed woman found hanging in Nabarangpur; kin cry murder

Nabarangpur: A newly-married woman was found hanging under mysterious circumstances at Bankasaragi village under Papadahandi police limits of Nabarangpur district today.

The deceased has been identified as Menaka Saura of Biriguda village.

According to sources, Menaka married Tirtha Saura of Bankasaragi village four months back. After one month of marriage, Tirtha went to Andhra Pradesh to work as a migrant labourer.

While Tirtha is still working there, Menaka’s body was found hanging today. Meanwhile, Menaka’s family members alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws.

The deceased’s father lodged a complaint with Papadahandi police in this regard. In his complaint, the bereaved father alleged that his daughter was being harassed by her in-laws.

Based on the statement, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. The police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.