Newly-wed woman found dead under mysterious circumstances

Nayagarh: A newlywed woman was found dead under mysterious circumstance at Parvatipur village under Fatehpur PS limits in Nayagarh district on Saturday.

While police have recovered the body of the woman under mysterious circumstances, her husband has attempted suicide by consuming poison. The man has been admitted to Bhampur hospital in a critical condition.

Reportedly, police have seized the body and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

On the other hand, the family members of the deceased woman have lodged a complaint alleging murder by the in-laws.

On the basis of the complaint, police have launched a probe into the incident. Prima facie it is suspected that family dispute is the reason behind the incident.