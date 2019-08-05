Newly-married woman allegedly choked to death in Puri

Newly-married woman choked to death
Puri: A newly-married woman was allegedly choked to death presumably by her husband in her house in Nabakalebara road in Puri district.

The deceased was identified as Subhasmita Mohanty. 

According to sources, Talabania police have sent the body to Puri District Headquarters Hospital for post mortem.

Prima facie investigation suggested that the woman was allegedly beaten and then strangulated. The body also bore slit marks on the wrist. Meanwhile, Subhasmita’s husband, Kalu Behera, is on the run.

Though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that Kalu has killed his wife over a family feud.

Reportedly, Subhasmita and Kalu were involved in a love affair before tying the nuptial knot. However, it is said that the couple did not share an amicable relationship after their marriage.

While a detailed probe into the case is underway, efforts to trace the absconding husband is on, sources said.

