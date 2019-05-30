Newly-elected members of Odisha Assembly sworn-in

Bhubaneswar: After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his council of ministers were sworn in yesterday, the newly-elected members of Odisha Legislative Assembly began taking the oath today.

Senior BJD leader Amar Prasad Satpathy, who was appointed as the pro-tem speaker yesterday, began administering the oath to the newly-elected legislators including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As per reports, the swearing-in ceremony will continue till 5.00 pm tomorrow in the House. This is the first session of 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly.