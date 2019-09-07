Newly-constructed structure of Nayagarh’s high school collapses, no casualty

Ranpur: Panic gripped the students and teachers at Ranpur Girls High School today morning after the lintel and shelf of a newly-constructed building of the school collapsed.

According to reports, the girl students and teachers of the school had assembled for morning prayer today when some portions of the under-construction building caved in.

Luckily, no students or the school staff fell victim to the incident as they were at a considerable distance from the mishap spot.

It may be mentioned here that the construction of the first floor of the high school is currently underway by the Works Department.

However, some guardians and parents have alleged that negligence by the contractor, concerned authorities and inferior quality of work had led to such incident.