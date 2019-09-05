Newborn’s Death Outside PHC: Three Staffers Transferred

Cuttack: Three staffers of Gurudijhatia primary health centre (PHC) in Athagarh of Cuttack district have been transferred to other health centres in connection with a newborn’s death outside the PHC due to alleged medical negligence.

As per latest reports, the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Cuttack, Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak, has transferred the PHC’s pharmacist to Niali Health Centre, a nurse to Berhampura Community Health Centre and an attendant to Khuntuni Health Centre.

Earlier, the State Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das had directed the CDMO to conduct a probe into the matter and submit report within three days.

Notably, a woman was forced to deliver a baby under a tree outside a primary health centre (PHC) in Gurudujhatia as the healthcare unit was found locked.

