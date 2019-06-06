Newborn’s body dumped outside Soro CHC found mauled by dogs

Balasore: Police on Thursday morning recovered the body of a newborn girl child dumped outside the Soro community health centre in Balasore district.

According to sources, some locals this morning spotted the corpse of a newborn mauled by a pack of stray dogs and informed the police. Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

While a probe into the matter is underway, police suspect that someone might have dumped the newborn late last night.

