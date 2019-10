Mayurbhanj: An newborn baby girl abandoned in Singada forest was rescued by locals of Karanjia area in Mayurbhanj district last night.

Some locals heard the infant crying the forest and immediately rescued her and informed the police.

Local police then reached the spot and rushed the newborn baby to Karanjia CHC for treatment.

A probe has been launched by police to ascertain that who and under what circumstances abandoned the baby girl in the forest.