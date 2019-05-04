Newborn baby girl named after ‘Fani’

Bhubaneswar: A baby girl born on Friday here was named after the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani. She was born at the Railway Hospital here.

Her mother is a railway employee who works at Coach Repair Workshop, Mancheswar.

According to news agencies, many people welcomed the baby girl’s arrival and prayed for her well being on Twitter. She was born at 11.03 am.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm, Fani, devastated the pilgrim town of Puri by making a landfall with wind speeds of 175-185 kmph gusting to 200 kmph on Friday.

The cyclone is now moving towards Bangladesh after lashing Kolkata.