New posters of ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ dropped, trailer to release in 10 Indian languages

Mumbai: The makers of Hobbs & Shaw have dropped new posters along with announcing to release the trailer of the film in 10 Indian languages in India.

Universal Pictures India will release the trailer of Hobbs & Shaw in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali and Bhojpuri languages.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh shared four new posters of the film featuring lead actors Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, and Vanessa Kirby on his Twitter handle.

The action film shows Johnson’s former US Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs and Statham’s ex-MI6 agent Deckard Shaw joining forces to take on Elba’s international terrorist Brixton.

The ninth in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise, Hobbs & Shaw is slated to release on August 2.