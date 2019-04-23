New poster of Ashwini Chaudhary’s ‘Setters’ released

Mumbai: After the trailer, the makers of Ashwini Chaudhary’s ‘Setters’ have now released a new poster of the film along with a release date on Tuesday.

Apart from Aftab Shivdasani and Shreyas Talpade, actors like Sonali Sehgal, Ishita Dutta, Pawan Malhotra, Vijay Raj, Jameel Khan and Manu Rishi will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Film critics and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new poster on his Twitter handle.

Aftab Shivdasani, Shreyas Talpade, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Dutta, Pavan Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Jameel Khan and Manu Rishi… #Setters to release on 3 May 2019… Directed by Ashwini Chaudhary. pic.twitter.com/WKpQ9zeSZA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 23, 2019



The film’s release date has also been announced along with the posters of the movie sets. The film is slated to release on May 3.