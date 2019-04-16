New poster of Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted released

BollywoodEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
New poster of Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted
12

Mumbai: The new poster of Arjun Kapoor’s forthcoming thriller film India’s Most Wanted has been released on social media today.

Besides, the makers have also revealed that the teaser of the film will be out tomorrow. Movie critic Taran Adarsh has also shared the poster on his Twitter handle.

<>

Related Posts

Firsts posters of Taapsee-Bhumi starrer Saand Ki Aankh out

Bharat first poster: Salman’s look unveiled

Vidyut Jammwal roped in for romantic action thriller Khuda…


</>

The film is based on true incidents by a secret manhunt that was conducted between 2012 and 2014 to capture one of the country’s most dreaded terrorists. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta the film is slated to release on May 24 May this year.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.