New poster of Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted released

Mumbai: The new poster of Arjun Kapoor’s forthcoming thriller film India’s Most Wanted has been released on social media today.

Besides, the makers have also revealed that the teaser of the film will be out tomorrow. Movie critic Taran Adarsh has also shared the poster on his Twitter handle.

<>

Teaser out today… New poster of #IndiasMostWanted… Stars Arjun Kapoor… Directed by Rajkumar Gupta… Fox Star Studios presentation… 24 May 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/5lYzT0EJoZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2019



</>

The film is based on true incidents by a secret manhunt that was conducted between 2012 and 2014 to capture one of the country’s most dreaded terrorists. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta the film is slated to release on May 24 May this year.