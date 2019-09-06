New Motor Vehicle Act builds rush at pollution checking centres, RTOs

Bhubaneswar: Number of vehicles turning up at pollution checking centres across Bhubaneswar for PUC (pollution under check) certificates have increased after the implementation of the new Motor Vehicle Act.

According to sources, hundreds of locals gathered at pollution checking centres in Bhubaneswar.

With the number of vehicles reaching the PUC centres for the tests shot up, technical issues like server problems have also been reported. Long queues were seen outside many such centres. Vehicles are checked for emissions of smoke, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and other air pollutants in a PUC test.

Besides, long beeline was also spotted in front of Regional Transport Offices across the state including the one in Bhubaneswar.

Locals and commuters queued since early morning to apply and renew their licences and required documents. Bhubaneswar’s Vani Vihar Square witnessed massive rush since today morning and the queue was at least half a kilometre long.

Customers are also thronging to helmet shops to purchase new helmets.

While locals and denizens welcomed the new traffic rules, they also showcased resentment as the process of acquiring the documents prove to be a lengthy process.

Extending the hand of co-operation, the commuters also sought for the efficiency of the side of the authorities and more outlets to provide documents.