New Mo Bus route to be launched on World Tourism Day

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will launch new route of technology-driven, citizen-friendly Mo bus service on World Tourism Day, September 27. The new route-No.32- will connect Bhubaneswar Railway Station (Master Canteen) with Lingaraj Temple, covering a total stretch of 5 kms.

“Our expert committee has decided on this route based on the need and demand of people. This is one of the major culture and tourist corridors in Bhubaneswar and Mo Bus would link citizens and tourists alike to the popular tourist destinations such as State Museum, Kedar Gouri Temple and Lingaraj Temple,” said Dipti Mahapatro, General Manager, Personnel and Administration & spokesperson, CRUT.

A total of four buses will ply on this route connecting major 14 bus stops. While the first bus will leave from Bhubaneswar Railway Station at 6.40 am, the last bus will be available at 20.50 pm. Similarly, first bus will leave from Lingaraj Temple at 7.20 am and the last bus will be leave at 21.40 pm. The bus will be available every 20 minutes during peak hours and every 30 minutes during non peak hours.

The stops include Bhubaneswar Railway Station(Master Canteen), Ashok Nagar, Raj Mahal Square, Kalpana Square, State Museum, BJB College, NCC Canteen, Shree Hospital, Ravi Talkies Square, Kedar Gouri Temple, Gouri Nagar, Lingaraj Temple Road and Lingaraj Temple.

About CRUT:

With a vision to provide excellence in public transit service and strive for continuous improvement of the Capital Region’s transportation system, CRUT is committed to redefining “The Way We Move”, by providing mobility options to the residents that will support a more sustainable future for all. CRUT has expanded the definition of public transit to integrate multimodal alternatives for residents and visitors with its new team of experts representing the domains of transportation planning, technology, operations, and communications. Currently we are having a fleet of 200 buses equipped with free Wi-Fi, clean & technologically advanced equipment & cater to around 70000 passengers daily spread across 20 routes in the twin city.