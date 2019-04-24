New Coast Guard Vessel C-441 commissioned

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Coast Guard Vessel C-441
12

New Delhi: The newly-built Coast Guard vessel, ICGS C-441, has been commissioned into service by Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose at Vizhinjam harbor on Wednesday.

The new vessel was inducted in a ceremonial function in the presence of Regional Commander Western Region, Inspector General Vijay D. Chafekar. It was witnessed by senior officers from Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF, Police, Airport Authority, Central & State Authorities and National Cadet Corps.

The function was conducted with full ceremony of parading the guard and band. Indian Coast Guard Ship C-441 is capable to undertake multifarious tasks such as close coast surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue and rendering assistance to boats and crafts in distress at sea and will enhance the search and rescue capacity of Kerala seas.

The ship is commanded by Assistant Commandant Amit K Choudhary and has 13 crew onboard with specialisation in various fields.

pragativadinewsservice
