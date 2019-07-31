New agriculture policy to be introduced soon for farmers’ benefit: Minister Arun Sahoo

Bhubaneswar: The state government will introduce a new agriculture policy for farmers, minister for agriculture and farmers’ empowerment Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo said today.

Replying to the question of BJD MLA Moushadhi Bag and supplementary of Bhupinder Singh, Nityananda Sahu, Pradip Dishari, Suresh Routray, Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Mahidhar Rana, the minister said the assembly on Wednesday that the focus will be on production of highly valued crop.

The agriculture minister said the government will ensure that the farmers get adequate marketing facilities to sell their products and earn more profit. Sahu said the government had implemented an agriculture policy in 2008 and it was revised in 2013. The BJD government is again going to introduce a brand new agriculture policy that will focus on boosting the financial abilities of the agrarian community of the state.

The minister said Kalahandi has now transformed into a thriving agricultural region and added that APICOL has established eight agro-based industries in the district for the benefit of farmers. Sahu said of these agro-based industries, Bhawanipatna has two, Dharmagarh three, Golamunda has one and Kesinga has two. As many as 40 persons have been directly or indirectly got employment opportunities in these industries.

The minister said the government has initiated a number of measures for the development of farmers in Kalahandi and added that a large number of agriculture service centres have been opened for their benefit.

Sahu said special measures have been undertaken by the government to make the peasants self-sufficient. He said they have been provided with modern agricultural equipment for farming. The government has also taken a due care to streamline irrigation in the district, he said.