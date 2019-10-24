New ad urges women to invest in something more precious than gold

Mumbai: While dhanteras is round the corner, a new advertisement in the Indian market is urging women to invest is something more precious than gold.

With the motto of ‘invest in iron’, the campaign aims to raise awareness and inspire women by equating ‘the purity of gold’ with the ‘iron count in a woman’s body.

Consequently, the message is to focus on something more than gold this Dhanteras.

In order to raise awareness about anaemia, and motivate women to focus on their health, Project Streedhan has been launched by DSM (a global major specializing in nutrition and sustainable living).

The final sentence of the advertisement states “1 out of 2 women in India suffer from anemia. This Dhanteras, don’t just invest in Gold, invest in your iron.”

As per the data released by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4) in January 2018,40% of women are mildly anaemic, 12% are moderately anaemic, and 1% are severely anaemic.