NEST 2019 results declared: Kanha Jain Odisha topper

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1779 candidates have successfully cleared the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019, the results of which were declared today evening.

The results of the NEST, the pan-India test that NISER and UM-DAE CEBS, Mumbai jointly conduct for the intake of students into the flagship 5-year Integrated M.Sc programme of these institutions, has just been announced on the official website (www.nestexam.in).

The NEST-2019 was conducted on 01 June 2019 at 125 venues in 84 cities and towns across the country. Like previous years, the maximum number of applicants were from Odisha followed by Kerala. These two states alone saw around 23000 applicants.

“Pranoy De of West Bengal is the all India topper and Kanha Jain of Bhubaneswar is the Odisha topper this year. There are 22 students from Odisha who have managed ranks within the top 100 of the merit list”- said Prof. Himansu Sekhar Biswal- the Chief Coordinator of NEST-2019.

“The dates for the admission counseling will be announced on NEST website in coming days. However, the registration for 2019-20 academic session will be on 23 July 2019 and classes will commence on 26 July 2019”- said Prof Pranay Swain of NISER who was the Chairman of the Admission Committee last year.