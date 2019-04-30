Ness Wadia jailed for 2 years for drug possession in Japan

New Delhi: Ness Wadia, son of industrialist Nusli Wadia sentenced to two years of prison for possession of drugs while on a skiing holiday to Japan.

Ness is the inheritor of one of India’s wealthiest business families.

Media reports said Ness Wadia, heir to the 283-year-old Wadia Group and co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab cricket team, was arrested in early March at New Chitose Airport in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

A report carried by a local Hokkaido station of state broadcaster NHK said that he had about 25g of what appeared to be cannabis resin in his trouser pocket.

The Wadias have a number of units such as Bombay Dyeing and Bombay Burman Trading. It is also the biscuit giant Britannia Industries and owns budget airline GoAir.

They have a share in IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab with the total market valuation of its listed entities standing at $13.1 billion.

Court officials said that Wadia admitted to possession of the drug but argued that it was for his personal use.

Japan’s narcotics laws are strict and are currently being applied tightly, reports said.