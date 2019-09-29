Nepal’s Paras Khadka scripts history, becomes first captain with maiden T20I ton

Mumbai: The new batting sensation and captain of Nepal, Paras Khadka scripted history with a feat that even India’s Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma couldn’t achieve while leading a side in T20 International cricket.

He not only became Nepal’s first centurion in T20Is but also became the first captain ever to score a ton while chasing in a T20I.

Khadka reached his hundred off 49 balls becoming the fourth-fastest T20I centurion by an Asian captain. He ended up with an unbeaten 106 off 52 balls as Nepal chased down the 152-run target with 9 wickets in hand and 4 overs to spare against Singapore.

Khadka’s ton was not the only record in Nepal vs Singapore T20I. Nepal’s chase also became the lowest T20I score in which a batsman has scored a century. The previous lowest was Australia’s 161 for 5 against England in 2018 including Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten 103.

In this list, Australian run-machine, Steve Smith’s 90 vs England comes in at fourth, while West Indian power-hitter, Chris Gayle, comes in number 5 for his score of 88 vs Australia. Indian captain, Virat Kohli, is not far behind, as his 82-run innings against Sri Lanka puts him in at number 8.