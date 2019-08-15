Nepal: Mount Everest climbers to face new rules after deadly season

Kathmandu: People who wish to climb Mount Everest will have to first need to exhibit that they are skilled mountaineers, a panel advising Nepal’s government has recommended.

The Nepali panel was staffed by government officials, climbing experts and climbing community agencies.

It was set up after criticism from experienced climbers and guides of the system that allows anyone who pays $11,000 to climb Everest. The panel’s report also proposes a fee of at least $35,000 for those wanting to climb the Everest and $20,000 for other mountains higher than 8,000m.

Its report proposes that applicants must already have climbed a Nepali peak of at least 6,500m (21,325ft). Besides, they should also have to provide a certificate of physical fitness and employ experienced guides.

Nepal’s government issued a record 381 permits this season.

The addition of the new set of rules came after at least 11 people died or went missing on Mount Everest this year.

Nine of the deaths occurred on the Nepali side of Everest and two on the Tibetan side, with four of them, blamed on overcrowding.