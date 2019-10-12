Neglected by Centre, Deogarh Kendriya Vidyalaya Yet to Get Permanent Building

Deogarh: Amidst all the focus on a better educative environment, the Deogarh Kendriya Vidyalaya is witnessing utter neglect by the Central government.

The current state of this educational institution also gave a glimpse of the lackadaisical attitude of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The school that was established on August 30, 2010, is still seeking a permanent building even after nine years have passed. As a result, the classrooms are functioning temporarily at a local government-run girl’s school.

While it is reported that land has been allotted for the construction of a permanent building of Kendriya Vidyalaya, the HRD Ministry is yet to show readiness in initiating the work required. Such neglect is now brewing resentment among locals, students, and guardians.

Reportedly, in 2010, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Committee wrote to the State government to provide land for the construction of a permanent building for the school. Taking the same into consideration, the then-District Collector allotted an area for the same purpose. However, the committee did not accept the proposal terming the land faulty on various grounds.

Later, the District Administration allotted another land for the school, which was again rejected by the committee. Following these problems, in 2017, the then-District Collector Purna Chandra Pathi provided a 10-acre land in Nuabaliroi area in Tileibani block.

However, even after 33 months of the announcement, the HRD Ministry is yet to start the project, while the students are the most affected.

Notably, in 2018, answering to the then Lok Sabha member of Sambalpur Nagendra Pradhan’s letter, HRD Minister Prakash Javedkar had assured immediate assistance to the State Government from the Centre regarding the concerned issue. This has also been mentioned in a letter to the CPWD.

Despite all the promises, the construction work of the building is yet to commence, it is alleged.

The apathetic behaviour of the concerned department has also raised questions in the minds of students and their guardians. Besides, the residents of the district are also astonished by the State government’s nature of not pressurising the Centre over the issue.

Hence, the locals have demanded immediate action by the State government and the Lok Sabha member in order to draw the Centre’s attention.