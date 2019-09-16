Neena Gupta bags two awards at Indian International Film Festival of Boston

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Neena Gupta bagged two awards at Indian International Film Festival of Boston for her film ‘The Last Color’.

The Badhaai Ho actor won Best Actress award while her film ‘The Last Color’ emerged victorious in Best Feature Film category.

Taking to Instagram, the actress thanked her fans for their love and support.

The Last Color is an Indian feature film story, produced and directed by Indian-American Chef Vikas Khanna.

The film addresses an age old taboo surrounding widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi in India. It deals with how a 9-year old tightrope walker befriends one such widow and promises to add color to her life.

he film is adapted from Khanna’s own book ‘The Last Color’ published by Bloomsbury Publishing

The film’s first look was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival and has since travelled around the world to various film festivals including New York Indian Film Festival 2019 and Indie Meme Film Festival among others.