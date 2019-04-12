Neelachal Express to run on diverted routes

Puri: In view of safety-related modernisation work in Lucknow-Raebareli Railway Section of Lucknow Division of Northern Railway, few trains have been cancelled while some other trains will run on diverted routes.

According to the reports, Neelachal Express from Puri will run on the diverted route for three days.

As per the schedule,12875/12876 Puri-Anand Vihar (New Delhi)-Puri Neelachal Express on April 16, 19 and 21 will depart from Puri and will run on diverted route.

Similarly, the Express train will depart from Anand Vihar and will run on the diverted route on April 19, 21 and 23.

The train is scheduled to pass through Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya-Allahabad-Kanpur Central bypassing Kashi, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Partapgarh, Lucknow and Unnao Stations.