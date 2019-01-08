Need more time to decide on joining ‘Mahagathbandhan’, says Naveen

New Delhi: BJD Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said that he wanted more time to decide on joining ‘Mahagathbandhan’, the grand alliance of opposition parties, ahead of the 2019 polls.

Speaking to media persons, the Odisha CM said, “As far as Mahagathbandhan is concerned, we will take some time and think it over.

Patnaik was in the national capital to participate in the ‘Krushak Adhikar Samavesh’ held by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for its demand to fix Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy at Rs 2,930 per quintal from the current Rs 1,750.

In the evening, a 12-member delegation led by Patnaik will meet President Ram Nath Kovind in this regard. The BJD delegation comprises MP Prasanna Acharya, Biju Krushak Janata Dal president, Minister Pratap Jena, BKJD Secretary-General, Cuttack MP Bhatruhari Mahtab, Dhenkanal MP Tathagat Satpathy, Balasore MP Rabindra Jena, MP N. Bhaskar Rao, MLA Pramila Mallick, MLA Debiprasad Mishra, MLA Sanjay Dasburma, MLA Ashish Kumar Sahoo, Awardee farmer Snigdha Patel and farmer Ramesh Ranjan Pradhan.