Nearly half of newly-elected LS MPs have criminal records: ADR

New Delhi: The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has in its latest report said that 43 percent of newly elected Lok Sabha MPs have criminal records.

Out of 539 winning candidates, 233 MPs or 43 percent have criminal charges against them.

The report said this is a whopping 26 percent increase as compared to 2014.

The new Lok Sabha has nearly 29 percent of the cases that are related to rape, murder, attempt to murder or crime against women.

The ADR report said 11 winners, five from the BJP, two from the BSP, one each from the Congress, NCP and the YSR Congress Party and an Independent, are implicated with murder charges.

The report stated that Pragya Singh Thakur who is elected from Bhopal in a BJP ticket has been facing terror charges in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blasts.

The interesting revelation is that the ruling BJP has 116 MPs or 39 percent of its winning candidates with criminal cases.

This was followed by 29 MPs (57 percent) from the Congress, 13 (81 percent) from the JDU, 10 (43 per cent) from the DMK and nine (41 percent) from the TMC, the ADR report said.

The ADR report said in 2014, 185 MPs (34 percent) had criminal charges and 112 had serious criminal cases against them.

According to the reports, in 2009, 162 (30 percent) out of the 543 Lok Sabha MPs had criminal charges and 14 per cent had serious criminal charges.

The Congress candidate Dean Kuriakose who won from Idukki constituency in Kerala, has 204 criminal cases against him.

The charges are culpable homicide, house trespass, robbery and criminal intimidation.