Nearly 7,000 people relocated as Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi

New Delhi: Nearly 7,000 people were relocated and over 2,000 makeshift shelters set up as Yamuna breached danger mark in the national capital.

All the 7,000 people living near low-lying areas in East Delhi were relocated, reports said.

The Additional District Magistrate, Arun Gupta said people were shifted to makeshift shelters where food, water, sanitation and other facilities are being provided to them.

Gupta further said that the administration has requested the people to not go near low-lying areas in Yamuna belt. He asserted the water level is likely to decrease gradually after Wednesday. On Monday evening, the river was flowing at 205.36 metres, breaching the warning mark of 204.50 meters.

The Chief Minister of Delhi said that his government is prepared to deal with the situation that may arise.