NDRF DG to take stock of cyclone Fani-hit Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: While the restoration process to bring back normalcy is underway on war footing, DG of National Disaster Response Force will take stock of the situation in Bhubaneswar today.

As per the schedule, the Director General (DG) of NDRF, Satyanarayan Pradhan will review the situation of the destructive trail left by the cyclone in the capital city. Pradhan is also scheduled to visit the ESI hospital here later today.

While high-tech equipment are being roped in from nearby Andhra Pradesh, Pradhan had earlier informed that the situation will likely normalise after a few days.

Apart from downing of electricity, outage of telecommunication lines has worsened the condition of people in the Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Worthwhile to mention that the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani had made landfall at Puri on May 3.