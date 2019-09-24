NDA government has conducted surgical strikes on economy: Bengal FM

Kolkata: The NDA government has conducted surgical strikes on the economy in the form of demonitisation, WB Finance Minister Amit Mitra said.

He accused the NDA government of “throwing the economy to the wolves” and added that rolling out of an ‘unprepared’ GST was also responsible for the present slowdown of the economy.

Addressing the Annual General Meeting of the Bengal Chamber, Mitra said :”In November, 2016, there was the first surgical strike on the economy – the demonetisation. Demonetisation was a structural change where both structure and function of the economy had been hit”.

He said this was perhaps the biggest demonetisation exercise in the world other than in Libya or the USSR. This brought down the growth rate of the economy.