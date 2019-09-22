NBA Academy India end European Youth Basketball League campaign on a winning note

The NBA Academy India ended their European Youth League Basketball campaign in Hungary on a high beating C.S U-BT Cluj Napoca 80-56. Lokendra Singh who started from bench led the scoring from The NBA Academy India with 20 points.

In a game played earlier, The NBA Academy India lost to SBK Junior Levice 64-75 in what was their third fixture of the event. Pritesh Kokate and Arvinder Singh topped for the NBA Academy India scoring 16 and 13 respectively.

In their game against Basket Rimini Crabs on Friday, The NBA Academy India lost by 47-66 as Pranav Prince led the scoring with 18 points. On Thursday, they lost a hard-fought game to Nyiregyhaza Blue Sharks by 80-84. Achintya Krishna scored 21 points as Prince collected 20.